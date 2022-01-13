-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). Genasys posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

GNSS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. 60,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,103. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.60 and a beta of 0.48. Genasys has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

In other news, CEO Richard Danforth purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth about $74,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth about $82,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genasys in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genasys by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

