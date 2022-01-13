-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). electroCore reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow electroCore.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
ECOR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 141,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,374. electroCore has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
