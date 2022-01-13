-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). electroCore reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the second quarter worth about $5,950,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in electroCore in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,950,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 43.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 791,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in electroCore by 36.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 616,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in electroCore in the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 141,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,374. electroCore has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.