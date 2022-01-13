-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). MediciNova posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNOV remained flat at $$2.59 on Thursday. 74,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.28.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

