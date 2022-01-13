-$0.11 EPS Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Liquidia reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of LQDA opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.26. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

In other Liquidia news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler bought 117,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Liquidia by 654.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 120,451 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liquidia by 128.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 44,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth acquired a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.