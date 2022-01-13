-$0.22 EPS Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRCH shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,255 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

PRCH opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. Porch Group has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $27.50.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

