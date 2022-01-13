-$0.31 EPS Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.37). Aterian posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($6.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.67) to ($6.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 121.17% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%.

ATER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

ATER opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.