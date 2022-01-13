$0.33 EPS Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

DEA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,711. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

