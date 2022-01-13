$0.36 EPS Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

ESTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 327.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 92,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESTE stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,319. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 2.61.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

