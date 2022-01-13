$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,936. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. Clarus has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $901.40 million, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.