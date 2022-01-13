$0.42 EPS Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Community Health Systems posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYH. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of CYH stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,472. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

