$0.66 EPS Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.97. New Jersey Resources reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 505.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $38.63 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

