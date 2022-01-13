-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). DraftKings reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,679 shares of company stock valued at $39,104,332. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 727,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,101,580. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

