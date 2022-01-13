$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.91. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $42,032.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.62. 379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.11. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.