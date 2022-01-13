$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 43.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $513.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

