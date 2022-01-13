$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WASH. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $58.66 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.