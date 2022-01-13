-$1.02 EPS Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will report earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.88). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.06. 61,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,379. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

