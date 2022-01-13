$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings per share of $2.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.87. 444,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,524. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,690,000 after buying an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

