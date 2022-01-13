$1.49 EPS Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.54. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Voya Financial stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.20. 21,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,608. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,529,000 after acquiring an additional 149,434 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 20.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

