$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.23. 943,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,425. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.59 and a 200 day moving average of $117.41. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

