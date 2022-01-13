$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBH opened at $42.38 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.