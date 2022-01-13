$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,878. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.54. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

