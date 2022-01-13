$106.52 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post $106.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $109.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $75.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $364.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.00 million to $366.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $471.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million.

CLAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

CLAR stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,334. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Clarus has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

