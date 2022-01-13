1,088 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Carvana by 30.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth $2,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Carvana by 26.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $177.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.54. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $171.81 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.85.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.