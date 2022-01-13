1,170 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $262.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.09 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

