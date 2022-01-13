$14.70 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce $14.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.90 million and the highest is $15.69 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $9.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $78.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $79.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $79.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.69 million to $95.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meditor Group Ltd increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 24,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 253,754 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 1,087,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.78. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

