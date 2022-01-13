14,905 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXSM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,350,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after buying an additional 120,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,158,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.21. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.58.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs purchased 3,950 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad purchased 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 over the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

