$181.90 Million in Sales Expected for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will post $181.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akumin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.30 million and the highest is $182.50 million. Akumin posted sales of $58.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $408.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $424.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $741.95 million, with estimates ranging from $712.80 million to $771.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akumin.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akumin by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 446,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akumin by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akumin by 78.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Akumin by 301.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKU opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Akumin has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

