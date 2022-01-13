193,891 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 193,891 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,042,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in United Rentals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 5.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 29.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 130.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $331.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.22 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

