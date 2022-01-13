$2.21 EPS Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to report $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. ArcBest posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,693. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ArcBest has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $125.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

