$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

MSI traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $256.85. The stock had a trading volume of 449,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,544. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $167.07 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.37. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

