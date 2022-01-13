$228.07 Million in Sales Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to post $228.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.00 million. BOX posted sales of $198.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $867.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $857.72 million to $869.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $972.56 million, with estimates ranging from $956.10 million to $990.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,080 shares of company stock worth $6,681,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of BOX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.