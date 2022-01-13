$23.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report $23.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.20 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $11.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $81.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.22 billion to $81.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $96.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.83 billion to $113.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $56.65 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $317.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

