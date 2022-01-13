24,631 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,631 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Target by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 102,537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Target by 57.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.08.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $224.47 on Thursday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.58 and a 200-day moving average of $245.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

