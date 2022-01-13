27,288 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

SPLG traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 41,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,334. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

