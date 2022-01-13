$274.08 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report sales of $274.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.55 million to $275.61 million. Criteo posted sales of $253.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $918.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $917.16 million to $920.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $989.26 million, with estimates ranging from $969.02 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 450,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49. Criteo has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,911 shares of company stock worth $5,916,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,056,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,633,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Criteo by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,834,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,672,000 after buying an additional 216,820 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Criteo by 5.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,626,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,565,000 after buying an additional 258,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Criteo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,824,000 after buying an additional 42,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,430,000 after buying an additional 1,284,584 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.