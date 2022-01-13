29,250 Shares in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA PFFA opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

