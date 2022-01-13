$36.48 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce sales of $36.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.90 million and the lowest is $36.12 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $31.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $137.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.85 million to $137.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $149.91 million, with estimates ranging from $147.57 million to $151.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMBK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

