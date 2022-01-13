360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on QFIN. CLSA boosted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.79.

QFIN stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

