37,215 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.07. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.