$4.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.81 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $18.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $20.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

CTSH traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.20. 2,556,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,640. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.