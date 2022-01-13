$4.80 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will announce $4.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 million and the highest is $5.20 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $14.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $35.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRXT shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CRXT opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $240,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

