55I LLC Acquires New Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

55I LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $234.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -134.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.76. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

