55I LLC Buys 48 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

55I LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,361,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,023,000 after acquiring an additional 162,017 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN opened at $377.19 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

