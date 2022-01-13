55I LLC Buys New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $395.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.55 and a 200-day moving average of $368.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

