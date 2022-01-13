55I LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

55I LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 7.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 377,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.84.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $222.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.34 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

