55I LLC Sells 552 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

55I LLC lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock worth $2,281,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $66.04 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.70.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.