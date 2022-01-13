55I LLC Sells 85,570 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

55I LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,570 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,709,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,604,000 after purchasing an additional 366,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,034,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 204,974 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,982,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after purchasing an additional 227,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,814,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,678,000 after acquiring an additional 57,780 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM opened at $18.16 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83.

