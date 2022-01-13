55I LLC Takes $486,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 1,903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after buying an additional 789,563 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 88,471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in ASML by 3,121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,144,000 after buying an additional 92,773 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,699,000 after buying an additional 74,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $742.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $798.54 and a 200 day moving average of $786.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

