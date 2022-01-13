$63.65 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post sales of $63.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.26 million and the highest is $68.94 million. Radius Health posted sales of $62.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $227.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $233.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $277.12 million, with estimates ranging from $255.59 million to $303.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

RDUS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 560,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 288.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,837 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter worth about $2,031,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 109.2% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 246,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 128,685 shares during the period.

RDUS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

