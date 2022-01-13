$818.56 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post $818.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $830.00 million and the lowest is $812.90 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $693.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 39,685 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,065,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.14. 216,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,841. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.45%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

